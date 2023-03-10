Promote ‘ridgeless cultivation’ to boost productivity, says trade body

March 10, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - MADURAI

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry has submitted a pre-budget memorandum to Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Its president S. Rethinavelu has urged the State to educate farmers to go for joint cultivation by removing ridges of their small land holdings to introduce scientific farming with latest technology in large tracts of land of at least 100 acres to achieve high productivity. The existing Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs) have to be motivated by the government by introducing a scheme for ‘Ridgeless cultivation,’ he said.

Taking into account that 2023 has been declared ‘International Year of Millets’, various measures have to be taken to increase the production and productivity of millets and their value-added products. Millets Board should be set up in Tamil Nadu on the lines of Coffee and Spices boards. The acreage under cultivation in 18 districts where cultivation of millets is more pronounced have to be increased by fixing a target, he said.

He said that it was not fair to levy GST at 18% on value-added products manufactured from millets. They should be exempted from GST or reduced to 5%. Machineries should be introduced for millet farming and harvesting so as to promote large-scale cultivation.

Agriculture must be made a mandatory subject and included in school and college curriculum. Students of all disciplines must have a course in basic agriculture.

Southern districts should be declared a Food Processing Hub and exports encouraged. For the development of food processing units, a separate policy with special incentives should be announced and global food processors encouraged to start business in southern districts. Export of processed food products should also be encouraged, he said.

Marketing Committees should be equipped with adequate number of warehouses, cold storage units, cleaning and grading machines, solar drying equipment, research and development laboratories, ripening chambers for fruits and other allied infrastructure.