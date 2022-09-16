Promises not fulfilled; DMK after publicity: AIADMK

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government had forgotten its promises and conveniently chosen to give false publicity to the people, said Manikandan, former AIADMK minister here on Friday.

Leading a demonstration at Bharati Nagar against the electricity hike tariff, he said that the hike would lead to total lockdown of small, tiny and medium sized units in Tamil Nadu. At a time, when the sector was slowly coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, such tariff hike on power, which is the basic raw-material for many industries, had come as a big blow.

The AIADMK had been instrumental in getting sanction for 11 medical colleges in one single year. Such has been the ability of the party led by Edappadi K Palaniswami then. Hence, the DMK, which launched them now, should not take credit, he said.

The AIADMK would not be cowed down by false threats against its former ministers by the DMK government. The people know who had committed such crimes and the next elections would show the DMK the doors, he claimed.

The party, as a part of the state-wide agitation, against the DMK government demanded immediate withdrawal of the electricity hike and give a relief to the common man.