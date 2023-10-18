ADVERTISEMENT

Prominent display of names of shops in Tamil: HC closes contempt petition

October 18, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday closed the contempt petition that sought a direction to the authorities to ensure prominent display of the names of shops and establishments on name boards in Tamil compared to English or any other language.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and G. R. Swaminathan took into account that an amendment was made to the relevant rules and the fine amount for the contravention of the rules had been enhanced from ₹50 to ₹2,000.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed in 2018 by Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district. He sought a direction to the authorities to comply with an earlier court direction issued in 2017 to ensure the implementation of the Government Order on prominent display of the names of shops and establishments on name boards in Tamil compared to English or any other language.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US