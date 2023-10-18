Prominent display of names of shops in Tamil: HC closes contempt petition

October 18, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday closed the contempt petition that sought a direction to the authorities to ensure prominent display of the names of shops and establishments on name boards in Tamil compared to English or any other language.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and G. R. Swaminathan took into account that an amendment was made to the relevant rules and the fine amount for the contravention of the rules had been enhanced from ₹50 to ₹2,000.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed in 2018 by Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district. He sought a direction to the authorities to comply with an earlier court direction issued in 2017 to ensure the implementation of the Government Order on prominent display of the names of shops and establishments on name boards in Tamil compared to English or any other language.