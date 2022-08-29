Prolonged rainwater stagnation irk residents, commuters in Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

With the recent rain, lakes and rivers are filling up and so are the roads. Residents and commuters have collective traffic woes, as it takes hours for the rainwater to drain off the surfaces.

An auto driver for 25 years, M. Nagaraj said that during school trips he took it upon himself to carry little children inside the gate due to water stagnation reaching knee level when It rained on a single evening near a private school in Tallakulam.

“At least one child slips in the slush everyday,” he said and added that Gomathipuram, Viratipathu and Doak Nagar are areas that suffer from heavy inundation as well while water stagnation at the curve where Kamarajar Salai starts, takes days to recede.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nagaraj said that wrong-way driving on one-way routes were the most dangerous to counter during and after rain, as traffic rules go for a toss during traffic jams.”

An 108 ambulance driver, R. Sivakumar also agreed. “We cannot slow down on roads due to the nature of our jobs, but motorcyclists tend to follow us, mostly to waddle through the traffic soon, which is unsafe,” he said.

Mr. Sivakumar, who attended emergency cases in Meenachipatti, Chekkanoorani, Nagamalai Pudukottai in the past days, said that the areas were heavily inundated.

Pedestrians had a tough time walking through the slushy and water-filled craters on Jadamuni Kovil Street, West Avani Moola Street, East Marret Street near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

Many shopkeepers complained of water entering into their shops as the rainwater drained slowly, sometimes taking days.

S. Prakash, a shopkeeper on Jadamuni Kovil Street, pointed out the two additional steps he had constructed to prevent flooding into his shop. “Many slip and fall, especially the elderly. But thanks to the chipped and sub-standard borders of the pavements laid under the Smart City Scheme near my shop, rainwater drains off in an hour,” he added.

Lack of cooperation

The underpass near Yaanaikal causeway had closed to vehicular movement from 9 a.m. on Monday, but that did not stop bikes and cars trying their luck to plow their way through the knee-deep water. “People need to cooperate in not using the path as it is only dangerous to their vehicle and self,” said a traffic constable deployed near A.V. Bridge to regulate the traffic.

City Engineer A. Lakshmanan said that desilting operations were carried out periodically. “We prioritise to attend to complaints we receive on water stagnation,” he said.

Further, he said that a team had been formed to take surveys on the hotspots and low-lying areas in the core city. “With the reports and suggestions, we would take measures and devise plans to direct rainwater to the nearby drain or water body before monsoon,” he added.

Plans to jointly carry out desilting of vital water channels running in the city along with the Public Works Department were also under discussion, he said.