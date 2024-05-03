Prolonged parole for notorious gangster puts Madurai city police on their toes

May 03, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Madurai

Information about the notorious gangster, Vellaikali, walking out of Vellore central prison last week on 15-day parole shocked Madurai city police.

Convicted in a ganja case for 10 years, he has served some three years of imprisonment in Central Prisons in Puzhal, Chennai, Coimbatore and now in Vellore. The city police did not get a wind of the parole petition when it was heard in the principal bench of Madras High Court until he came out of the prison on April 25.

He chose to stay in his sister’s house in Tiruchi. Madurai city police acted swiftly and stepped up the security for him in Tiruchi and also sent a few officers to keep a tab on his movement.

“The high security was necessiated by the gravity of rivalry he has nurtured with his enemy camp. He has been cited the prime accused in the attempt to murder of his arch-rival V.K. Gurusamy, former Madurai Corporation zonal chairman, in Bengaluru in September last,” a senior police officer said.

Since, he has been accused of operating his gang sitting inside the jail, the police feared he could do it while being out on parole. Besides, the police also suspected that he could be attacked by his opposition gang.

When the police went through his parole records, they found that it was on medical ground of his mother and to seek admission in school for his ward.

But, when the police investigated, they found something amiss in the medical certificate obtained for “chest pain” for his mother. “The clinic from where the certificate was issued was non-existent at the address given,” the officer said. Besides, the probe revealed that Vellaikali’s ward was already admitted in school last year.

The city police acted swiftly and presented the facts about the notoriety of the convict, who is accused in several grave criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder cases.

“Our intention is very simple to prevent one more possible armed clash due to the rivalry which has seen many brutal murders in the city in the last couple of decades,” the officer said.

Consequently, the parole was cancelled and Vellaikali had to return to jail on May 1.