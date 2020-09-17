CM to launch 11 new projects

THOOTHUKUDI

He will visit Thoothukudi on September 22 for a review meeting

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will visit this district on September 22 to review anti-COVID-19 operations.

He is expected to lay foundation stone for 11 new projects including construction of commercial complex at Chidambara Nagar, City Centre near VVD overhead tank, five indoor badminton courts, science park at Sundaravelpuram, renovation of parks and laying of 7 smart roads etc., all costing about ₹189.16 crore, to be executed in Thoothukudi Corporation under the Smart City programme. He will also inaugurate the renovated MGR Park on the Palayamkottai Highway at a cost of ₹ 3.05 crore, informed Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan.

On being selected for the ‘Smart City’ programme, Thoothukudi Corporation, after completing schemes worth ₹ 40 crore, was executing new schemes like reconstruction of old bus-stand at a cost of ₹600 crore.

Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju reviewed the preparations along with Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Thursday.

After the review meeting, the Chief Minister will leave for Kanniyakumari for his overnight stay and will chair a review meeting there on September 23.