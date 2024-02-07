Project to restore channel linking Madakulam Tank and Kiruthumal river yet to take shape

February 07, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

While more than seven months have passed since Madurai Corporation authorities prepared a ₹2.38- crore project to restore the channel connecting Madakulam Tank and Kiruthumal river, no works have been started to clear encroachments along the water course.

“Several complaints have been sent to the officials to clear wild growth, algae, plastic items and sewage, which have choked the channel, but no effective action has been taken,“ said a resident of Duraisamy Nagar.

Due to the rise of structures along the channel at Duraisamy Nagar, the water course was blocked, leading to overflow of water, mainly waste water, on adjacent lands.

N. Sriram, one among the affected people, said,. “My 2.5-acre farmland on one side of the channel at Duraisamy Nagar is completely inundated with sewage water overflowing from it.”

Due to this, he said, they had not been able to carry out any agricultural-related works. “As the water always remains on the land, coconut trees have started getting affected,” he added.

When they enquired with the Corporation officials, the residents were told that the channel was blocked and most parts of it had already been turned into patta lands, due to which many houses were built, making it impossible to restore the original channel.

So, the officials assured them about a year ago that they would find an alternative route to let the channel from Madakulam Tank reach Kiruthumal river without affecting the areas along the original course, but no measures were taken, the residents said.

Mr. Sriram said at least the officials could remove encroachments on the channel at Duraisamy Nagar so that the inundation of farmlands could be avoided.

“Some people who constructed houses along the channel blocked it with mud and stones to keep the water away, unmindful of the consequences,” he added.

A resident of Madakulam, P. Naga Sreenivasan, said it was originally an irrigation channel and water from Madakulam Tank would reach Kiruthumal river through it. However, in recent times, due to construction of houses in surrounding areas such as Duraisamy Nagar, the width of the channel had reduced.

He said he had submitted several representations to the authorities to restore the channel. If the restoration works were not completed at least before the onset of the next monsoon, it would lead to another flooding of low-lying areas, he added.

A senior Corporation official said, “Steps to divert the channel to a nearby canal to prevent water from entering residential areas are being studied. Once the study provides a clear view of the result, works will be started.”

