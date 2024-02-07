GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Project to restore channel linking Madakulam Tank and Kiruthumal river yet to take shape

Some people who have constructed houses have blocked the channel to keep away water, and this, along with encroachments, has resulted in inundation of farmlands, say the locals

February 07, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Agricultural lands remain inundated with water along the channel connecting Madakulam Tank and Kiruthumal river near Duraisamy Nagar in Madurai on Wednesday.

Agricultural lands remain inundated with water along the channel connecting Madakulam Tank and Kiruthumal river near Duraisamy Nagar in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

While more than seven months have passed since Madurai Corporation authorities prepared a ₹2.38- crore project to restore the channel connecting Madakulam Tank and Kiruthumal river, no works have been started to clear encroachments along the water course.

“Several complaints have been sent to the officials to clear wild growth, algae, plastic items and sewage, which have choked the channel, but no effective action has been taken,“ said a resident of Duraisamy Nagar.

Due to the rise of structures along the channel at Duraisamy Nagar, the water course was blocked, leading to overflow of water, mainly waste water, on adjacent lands.

N. Sriram, one among the affected people, said,. “My 2.5-acre farmland on one side of the channel at Duraisamy Nagar is completely inundated with sewage water overflowing from it.”

Due to this, he said, they had not been able to carry out any agricultural-related works. “As the water always remains on the land, coconut trees have started getting affected,” he added.

When they enquired with the Corporation officials, the residents were told that the channel was blocked and most parts of it had already been turned into patta lands, due to which many houses were built, making it impossible to restore the original channel.

So, the officials assured them about a year ago that they would find an alternative route to let the channel from Madakulam Tank reach Kiruthumal river without affecting the areas along the original course, but no measures were taken, the residents said.

Mr. Sriram said at least the officials could remove encroachments on the channel at Duraisamy Nagar so that the inundation of farmlands could be avoided.

“Some people who constructed houses along the channel blocked it with mud and stones to keep the water away, unmindful of the consequences,” he added.

A resident of Madakulam, P. Naga Sreenivasan, said it was originally an irrigation channel and water from Madakulam Tank would reach Kiruthumal river through it. However, in recent times, due to construction of houses in surrounding areas such as Duraisamy Nagar, the width of the channel had reduced.

He said he had submitted several representations to the authorities to restore the channel. If the restoration works were not completed at least before the onset of the next monsoon, it would lead to another flooding of low-lying areas, he added.

A senior Corporation official said, “Steps to divert the channel to a nearby canal to prevent water from entering residential areas are being studied. Once the study provides a clear view of the result, works will be started.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.