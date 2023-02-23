ADVERTISEMENT

Project implementation status reviewed

February 23, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting to review project implementation status of Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project-II (TNIAMP-II) in Madurai, Theni and Sivaganga districts was held at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary and Project Director T.S. Jawahar reviewed the project implementation status. The project is being implemented in the three districts at a cost of ₹192 crore. It includes rehabilitation of 632 tanks, nine anicuts in the three districts for the benefit of ayacutdars under command area of 62,120 hectares. Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and PWD Superintending Engineer Palanisamy attended the meeting.

According to a press release issued by the district administration, the Tamil Nadu government is implementing World Bank-Aided Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project-II (TNIAMP-II) in 47 river sub-basins across the State with 70% share of World Bank (₹2,962 crore) and 30% of Tamil Nadu (₹888.60 crore).

Seven departments — Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Horticulture and Plantation Crops, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare — and three universities — Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Fisheries University and Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University — are working together under the overall supervision of the Project Director to improve the livelihood of farmers.

The Project Development Objectives (PDO) are to enhance productivity and climate resilience of irrigated agriculture, ensure crop diversification, improve water management and market opportunities for farmers and agro entrepreneurs of Tamil Nadu.

