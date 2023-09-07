HamberMenu
Prohibitory orders issued in Ramanathapuram district for two months; comes into effect from September 9 to October 31

September 07, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, who is also the District Magistrate, has issued prohibitory orders under 144 Cr. P.C with effect from September 9 to October 31, here on Thursday.

The Collector’s proceeding has been ordered following a report from the Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram district.

Ahead of the Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran’s death anniversary on September 11 and the guru puja of Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon on October 30, the district administration has issued the orders.

With this order, unlawful assembly (more than five people) in any part of the district shall not be permitted. Similarly, movement of vehicles in taxis to the memorials of the late leaders would be banned.

In the order, the Collector had stated that the prohibitory order would be in force for two months with the objective of maintenance of law and order. Since, there had been certain violence during such events in the past in Ramanathapuram and Madurai district, the police had recommended for issuance of the order. It would be in force from September 9 to 15 and October 25 to 31.

Hence, the visitors/volunteers from other districts intending to participate in the birth/death anniversaries to the two events shall adhere to the rules and cooperate with the police in enforcing the laws strictly and smoothly. The vehicles and the occupants shall pass through the prescribed routes by the police and any violation shall be dealt with an iron hand.

