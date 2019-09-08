Prohibitory order promulgated for two months from Monday

Ramanathapuram

The district administration has promulgated prohibitory order in the district for two months from Monday as a precautionary measure for the peaceful conduct of the death anniversary of Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran on September 11 and ‘Thever Jayanthi’ on October 31.

On receipt of September 5 dated report from Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena, Collector K Veera Raghava Rao, who is also the District Magistrate, issued the order on Sunday, also banning entry of all types of hired vehicles transporting volunteers to take part in the two events for specified periods.

He said all types of hired vehicles, including tourist motor cabs, all India Tourist motor and maxi cabs, omni buses, stage carriages with temporary or special permits, goods carriers, tractors, two wheelers and auto rickshaws would be banned from carrying volunteers to the memorial of Immanuel Sekaran at Paramakudi from September 9 to 15.

Similarly, all types of hired vehicles would be banned from carrying volunteers to take part in the ‘Thevar Jayanthi and Gurupooja’ at Pasumpon near Kamuthi from October 25 to 31, he said. “Carrying jothis (torches) and taking out processions are also prohibited for the two events except within one km in Paramakudi and Pasumpon with prior permission,” he said.

Mr. Rao said the prohibitory order was promulgated to maintain law and order and to avoid disturbance to public tranquillity during the two events. Public meetings and assembly of five or more persons or processions would remain banned in the district for two months except with prior permission, he said.

The SP, in his report, had said that due to non-compliance of the instructions issued by the district administration in 2012, hired vehicles passed through banned routes after which, three youngsters were beaten to death by people of other community. In another incident in the same year, seven people, travelling in a hired vehicle, were killed in a petrol bomb attack in Madurai, the SP said.

During 2014 also, two separate incidents of stone pelting took place in Paramakudi between two communities, the SP said and sought the ban on all types of hired vehicles this year too. He said as many as 263 cases were registered in 2017 for violation of prohibitory order, 13 cases in 2016 and seven cases in 2015.