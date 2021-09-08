Prohibitory order imposed in Ramanathapuram

Collector J.U. Chandrakala and Superintendent of Police E. Karthik inspect security arrangements at Paramakudi on Wednesday.

Collector promulgates order ahead of guru pujas for leaders

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram district administration has clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure for two months from Thursday.

Collector, J.U. Chandrakala promulgated the order that prohibits any public meeting, assembly of five or more people and processions ahead of the guru pujas for leaders, Immanuel Sekaran (September 11) and Muthuramalinga Thevar (October 30).

With COVID-19 pandemic, the administration has allowed only representatives of political parties to pay homage at the memorial of Immanuel Sekaran with prior permission.

“We have been receiving applications from the political parties and each party would be given a time slot,” Ms. Chandrakala said after inspecting the security arrangements at Paramakudi on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by Superintendent of Police E. Karthik.

Ms. Chandrakala said that over 4,800 police personnel would be deployed in the district for the Immanuel Sekaran guru puja. One executive magistrate will be posted in each taluk and 56 sectoral magistrates deployed at vantage points.

Entry of vehicles without pass will be banned and adequate number of checkposts put up.

Elaborate security arrangement has been made to ensure smooth maintenance of law and order, she added.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that all the TASMAC shops and FL2 and FL3 bars along the routes across Virudhunagar district towards Paramakudi would remain closed on September 11.

Stringent action would be taken against those who violate the order, he said.