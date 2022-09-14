Prohibit obscene, vulgar song and dance performances at Dasara festival: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the police authorities to specifically prohibit obscene and vulgar song and dance performances at the forthcoming Dasara festival of Arultharum Mutharamman Thirukovil at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi district. He sought a direction to Thoothukudi district administration to obtain a declaration from the organisers to ensure that there would be no obscene and vulgar song and dance performances.

During the hearing, the State submitted that pursuant to an order passed by the High Court regarding the conduct of cultural programmes, the Director General of Police had issued a circular instructing all Commissioners of Police and all Superintendents of Police to ensure that the direction issued by the court was implemented.

The Inspectors/Station House Officers were directed to get an undertaking and assurance from the organisers at the time of granting permission that there will not be any obscenity or vulgarity in the cultural programme and there will not be any disturbance to the public peace and tranquillity. If there was any violation, police would take action, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad took note of the fact that the Director General of Police referred to various orders of the High Court issued consolidated instructions with regard to procedures to be followed while granting permission to conduct cultural events, sports events, procession/meeting, etc.

The petition was disposed of.