Progress of water resource projects reviewed

TIRUNELVELI

Minister for Water Resources S. Durai Murugan chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review the progress of ongoing projects and water resources projects pending in all districts in the Madurai region for the past several years.

He reviewed the projects under execution in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Theni and Madurai districts.

When the officials presented reports on the water resources projects being executed under their jurisdiction, he asked them to explain the reasons for the delay in completing the projects. He asked the officials from other government departments to cooperate with his department officials to complete the ongoing projects in time.

He instructed the officials to come up with more proposals to provide water for irrigation in dry regions by using the surplus water in the rivers.

Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy and senior officials from the Department of Water Resources participated in the meeting while public representatives were not allowed to be inside the review meeting hall.

Since Mr. Durai Murugan has planned to visit the Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar linking project, being executed for taking the surplus flood water of the Tamirabharani to the dry regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Sattankulam areas on September 2, one can expect fireworks as the project is moving at snail’s pace.

Even though Mr. Durai Murugan and Minister for Public Works Department A.V. Velu have instructed the contractor concerned to expedite the work so as to commission it before the onset of the northeast monsoon this year, their instructions are yet to be translated into action. Mr. Durai Murugan is expected to assume tough posture during the inspection on Friday so as to complete the project in time.