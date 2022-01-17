Progress of ‘Smart City’ projects in Thoothukudi reviewed

Shiv Das Meena, Secretary of Municipal administration, inspects the Smart City development works in Thoothukudi on Monday.

THOOTHUKUDI

17 January 2022 18:54 IST

Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Shiv Das Meena and Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah on Monday inspected the ongoing development works in the town under the Smart City programme.

Infrastructure development projects including floodwater mitigating structure (₹83.87 crore) near Thoothukudi Bypass – Tiruchendur Road Traffic Island, floodwater channel (₹69.66 crore), Buckle Channel Development Project (₹78.88 crore), Si. Va. Irrigation Tank restoration project (₹11.17 crore), multilevel car parking facility (₹7 crore) near Flower Market, old bus-stand construction (₹53 crore) and a few more projectsare being implemented under the ‘Smart City’ project in Thoothukudi.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, who accompanied the officials during the inspection, explained in detail about the progress achieved so far in each of the projects implemented in the port town with Central assistance. She also detailed the steps taken to drain the stagnant rainwater in low-lying areas of the town.

Ms. Charushree’s power-point presentation highlighted the infrastructure being created within the Corporation limits to avert flooding in future.

After the inspection, Mr. Shiv Das Meena asked the officials to complete the projects without compromising on the quality within this fiscal.