Progress of development projects reviewed

Fresh tenders for underground drainage work in Melapalayam zone with a revised estimate of Rs. 678 crore to be floated

TIRUNELVELI

Member of Parliament S. Gnanathiraviam urged the officials to complete all ongoing development works before the deadline while ensuring superior quality.

Chairing the district development, monitoring and coordination committee meeting here on Wednesday, he said the development works being funded by the Union Government should be executed within the stipulated time with the best quality while ensuring transparency in the execution.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, National Health Mission, livelihood programme, rural roads, housing, power and drinking water programmes, watershed development schemes, social security schemes, e-governance programme etc., being implemented in rural areas for ensuring better infrastructure, should be given top priority.

“The officials should be in touch with the public, especially the rural poor, to understand their problems so as to alleviate their predicaments by creating adequate infrastructure in their areas after discussing the new proposals with elected representatives,” he said adding that the MNREGP works should be selected after consulting the MLAs and the MP.

When it was complained that the road connecting Papanasam and Agasthiyar Falls was not re-laid for the past 15 years, Collector V. Vishnu asked the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve officials to look into the matter.

Tirunelveli Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju expressed displeasure over the delay in commissioning the Ariyanayagipuram drinking water scheme.

Officials from TWAD Board, who are executing the drinking water scheme, replied that the scheme would be ready by March next year as 39 of the 58 overhead tanks covered under this scheme were getting drinking water everyday as part of the trial run now.

Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said that 82% of the underground drainage work had been completed in Thatchanallur and Tirunelveli zones by laying pipes for about 25 km. “However, the underground drainage work, which started in the Melapalayam Zone in 2017 with the estimate of Rs. 447 crore hangs in balance as the contractor identified for executing the work abandoned it midway after completing only 13% work. Fresh tenders are to be floated with the revised estimate of Rs. 678 crore,” he said.

Chairman of Tirunelveli district panchayat V.S.R. Jegadeesh, Assistant Director of Town Panchayat Mahin Abubucker and Assistant Director of Panchayat Anita participated in the meeting.