Profit-making central cooperative bank opens 32nd branch

10 February 2021 19:30 IST

TENKASI

The 103-year-old Tirunelveli District Central Cooperative Bank (TDCCB), which has the capital of ₹ 81.02 crore and garnered deposit to the tune of ₹ 78.48 crore, opened its 32nd branch at Karivalamvanthanallur in the district on Wednesday.

Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi inaugurated it.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Mr. Ganesa Raja, Chairman, TDCCB, the bank, having 17 branches in Tirunelveli district and 16 branches in Tenkasi district, has the share capital of ₹ 81.02 crore, including the State Government’s share of ₹ 11.50 crore. Since the TDCCB is making profit, the bank has ₹ 78.48 crore as deposits from the public and other cooperative organisations and given ₹ 8.78 crore as direct loans to the investors during this fiscal.

Since the TDCCB has issued Rupay debit cards, Rupay Kisan Credit Cards to its customers, it has NEFT, RTGS and mobile banking facilities also.

The TDCCB, which has set a target of giving the loan of ₹ 108 crore during this financial year, has so far extended ₹ 80.52 crore loan to 1,528 self-help groups.

“Special efforts are being taken to identify the right beneficiaries to achieve the target,” he said.

The TDCCB disbursed the crop insurance benefits to the farmers – ₹ 93.81 crore for 47,075 farmers in 2016 – 2017, ₹ 8.30 crore for 4,436 beneficiaries in 2017 – 2018, ₹ 47 lakh for 664 farmers in 2018 – 2019, he said. He also inaugurated TDCCB’s mobile ATM.

Vasudevanallur MLA A. Manoharan was present.