ADVERTISEMENT

Professors with Ph.D demand incentive as per UGC order

December 10, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

K. Kishore, secretary, M.Phil/Ph.D Incentive Forum, speaks at a meeting in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Tamil Nadu government is withholding incentive for professors with Ph.D in contravention of an order from university Grants Commission, according to M.Phil/Ph.D Incentive Forum.

Speaking at a meeting here on Sunday, K. Kishore, its State secretary, said that based on UGC norms, professors who had completed Ph.D had been receiving incentives. In 2017, the UGC stopped it citing that the VII Pay Commission would intrinsically include the incentive amount. 

Following this, the Tamil Nadu government stopped it. After widespread protests across the country, the UGC passed orders in 2018 revoking its earlier order.  Most of the States have started giving incentives again but not Tamil Nadu. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incentive money withheld is being diverted for other purposes. The incentive amounts to ₹15,000 each. The incentive, as the name hints, is an encouragement for professors with a doctorate and denial of the State government to give it is against UGC norms. “This long-time gets diluted when clubbed with other demands. So, we have planned to take it up until it reaches the State government,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US