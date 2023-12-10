HamberMenu
Professors with Ph.D demand incentive as per UGC order

December 10, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
K. Kishore, secretary, M.Phil/Ph.D Incentive Forum, speaks at a meeting in Madurai on Sunday.

K. Kishore, secretary, M.Phil/Ph.D Incentive Forum, speaks at a meeting in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Tamil Nadu government is withholding incentive for professors with Ph.D in contravention of an order from university Grants Commission, according to M.Phil/Ph.D Incentive Forum.

Speaking at a meeting here on Sunday, K. Kishore, its State secretary, said that based on UGC norms, professors who had completed Ph.D had been receiving incentives. In 2017, the UGC stopped it citing that the VII Pay Commission would intrinsically include the incentive amount. 

Following this, the Tamil Nadu government stopped it. After widespread protests across the country, the UGC passed orders in 2018 revoking its earlier order.  Most of the States have started giving incentives again but not Tamil Nadu. 

The incentive money withheld is being diverted for other purposes. The incentive amounts to ₹15,000 each. The incentive, as the name hints, is an encouragement for professors with a doctorate and denial of the State government to give it is against UGC norms. “This long-time gets diluted when clubbed with other demands. So, we have planned to take it up until it reaches the State government,” he said. 

