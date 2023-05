May 13, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Professors and students of Thoothukudi Government Medical College donated blood on Friday in which 300 units of blood was collected. After Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital G. Sivakumar formally inaugurated the camp, the professors, medical students, nurses and para-medical staff of the college and the hospital donated 300 units of blood. Led by Medical Officer of the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Blood Bank R. Shanthi, the blood bank team collected the blood.