Professors design device for ankle rehabilitation

Madurai

26 April 2021 20:43 IST

The professors of the Department of Mechanical Engineering of Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, Madurai, have designed an equipment for ankle rehabilitation, which will be beneficial for patients suffering from stroke and help in quick recovery.

A press release from the institute said patients suffering from stroke or rheumatoid arthritis were unable to go out and receive treatment under the direct supervision of a qualified physiotherapist due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the professors - M. Maran, T. Kamatchi, N. Dinesh Kumar, M. Vivek Prabhu, and K. Meenakshi Sundar - have designed the equipment to help such patients.

The Department of Science and Technology of the Central government sanctioned ₹21.43 lakh as research fund in March to develop the device. It had sanctioned ₹34 lakh in 2019 for a similar project addressing the hemiplegia and finger rehabilitation of stroke patients.

Another research project of the team has been recognised by Biotechnology Industrial Research Assistance Council of the Union government which has granted ₹28 lakh in 2018 for the design and development of de-worming drench gun for feeding oral dosages to livestock.

Principal N. Suresh Kumar said the department had been taking various initiatives to develop prototypes for domestic, biomedical and healthcare devices and implement innovative ideas to develop marketable products with financial assistance from various government-funding agencies.

Velammal Educational Trust chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam and vice-chairman Ganesh Natarajan appreciated the team.