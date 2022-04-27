Professor honoured

DINDIGUL

Professor Rajaram of M V Muthiah Government College for Women was presented with the environmental protector award by Dindigul Mayor J Illamathi at a function organised by the Dindigul Mass Lions Club.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the club had been protecting the environment for over two decades. By honouring senior members, it would encourage others to join the initiative.

Six teachers working in government schools were honoured for their selfless service to the public during the pandemic and club members Samiyappan, and S Nivetha were awarded for blood donation.

Prof. Rajaram recalled the contributions in planting about 1.50 lakh saplings in association with ‘ Dindimavanam,’ a voluntary organisation in Dindigul, and hoped to enhance the green cover in the coming years.