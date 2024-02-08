‘Productivity Week’ to be celebrated in Madurai from February 12 to 18

February 08, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Productivity Council (MPC) is conducting ‘Productivity Week - 2024’ here from February 12 to 18 with the theme ‘Artificial Intelligence - Productivity Engine for Economic Growth’, said its chairman G.V. Soundararajan.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr. Soundararajan said the events would be inaugurated at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College by Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar, in the presence of MPC president K. Rajendra Babu, secretary M. Jegan Mohan and treasurer K.M. Krishnamoorthy.

On the second day, a meeting on ‘AI and machine learning for productivity improvement’ would be organised at Kappalur Industrialists’ Association. A case study competition for the employees on ‘Digital technologies for productivity enhancement in manufacturing’ would be held at KLN College of Engineering on the third day.

On the fourth day, an industrial visit to BHEL — Tiruchi had been planned. A video project contest for students on ‘AI for sanitation management in rural development’ would be conducted at Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, Viraganur, on the fifth day.

On the sixth day, valedictory of the National Productivity Week celebrations would be held at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, in which Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan would be the chief guest.

On the seventh day, the speaker meeting for Madurai Productivity Council members would be organised at MPC Hall in Mahaboobpalayam, in which Rise Advertising director M. Christopher Gnanaraj would deliver the address, he added.

For more details, programme manager V. Dinesh Kumar could be contacted at 7603901209.

