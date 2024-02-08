GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Productivity Week’ to be celebrated in Madurai from February 12 to 18

February 08, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Productivity Council (MPC) is conducting ‘Productivity Week - 2024’ here from February 12 to 18 with the theme ‘Artificial Intelligence - Productivity Engine for Economic Growth’, said its chairman G.V. Soundararajan.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr. Soundararajan said the events would be inaugurated at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College by Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar, in the presence of MPC president K. Rajendra Babu, secretary M. Jegan Mohan and treasurer K.M. Krishnamoorthy.

On the second day, a meeting on ‘AI and machine learning for productivity improvement’ would be organised at Kappalur Industrialists’ Association. A case study competition for the employees on ‘Digital technologies for productivity enhancement in manufacturing’ would be held at KLN College of Engineering on the third day.

On the fourth day, an industrial visit to BHEL — Tiruchi had been planned. A video project contest for students on ‘AI for sanitation management in rural development’ would be conducted at Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, Viraganur, on the fifth day.

On the sixth day, valedictory of the National Productivity Week celebrations would be held at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, in which Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan would be the chief guest.

On the seventh day, the speaker meeting for Madurai Productivity Council members would be organised at MPC Hall in Mahaboobpalayam, in which Rise Advertising director M. Christopher Gnanaraj would deliver the address, he added.

For more details, programme manager V. Dinesh Kumar could be contacted at 7603901209.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.