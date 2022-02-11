The Madurai Productivity Council (MPC) has proposed to conduct the Productivity Week celebration - 2022 from February 12 to 18.

With the theme — self-reliance through productivity — the week-long celebration would commence with the inauguration at the Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College in Madurai. The MPC has planned an industrial visit to TNPL, Karur, on Sunday.

The MPC would conduct seminars on how to balance family and business in pandemic situation, scope and opportunities in commencing new ventures, case study competition for employees among others.

The valedictory function would be held at Thiagarajar College, Teppakulam, on February 18, a release said.