Madurai

Productivity Week celebration

The Madurai Productivity Council (MPC) has proposed to conduct the Productivity Week celebration - 2022 from February 12 to 18.

With the theme — self-reliance through productivity — the week-long celebration would commence with the inauguration at the Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College in Madurai. The MPC has planned an industrial visit to TNPL, Karur, on Sunday.

The MPC would conduct seminars on how to balance family and business in pandemic situation, scope and opportunities in commencing new ventures, case study competition for employees among others.

The valedictory function would be held at Thiagarajar College, Teppakulam, on February 18, a release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2022 11:06:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/productivity-week-celebration/article38414581.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY