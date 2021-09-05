‘Produce movies on sacrifices of freedom fighters’

It will help youth to know about patriotism better: Tamilisai Soundararajan

THOOTHUKUDI

Appealing to the cinema directors to examine the possibilities of producing movies on the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that it would help many youngsters to know about patriotism in a better way.

Speaking at the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, organised by VOC Kalvi Kazhagam here on Sunday, she said that cinema was a powerful medium to convey the message. Using the latest technology, the directors should explore means to bring about the sufferings of the ‘tyagis’ for the next generation.

Ms. Soundararajan suggested that the youth float “fan clubs” in the name of freedom fighters as they could remember them while celebrating their birth anniversaries.

The Central government, she said, had planned to conduct numerous events marking the 75th Independence year (2021). Likewise, the State government should also focus on the celebrations as many freedom fighters, who fought for the Indian Independence, hailed from Tamil Nadu, she added.

The Tamil Nadu government should rename the library in Ottapidaram after Chidambaram Pillai, Dr. Tamilisai said and opined that there was nothing wrong in freedom fighters having their castes after their names.

“I personally feel that it will help the youngsters to understand the tradition and culture through such names/castes,” she noted.

Six awards were presented to achievers on the occasion. The VOC Kalvi Kazhagam secretary A.P.C.V. Chokkalingam presided. S. Shanmugasundaram welcomed and A. Senthil Arumugam proposed a vote of thanks.