Produce more value-added products out of millets, Minister tells farmers

Ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam and P. Moorthy visiting stalls held as part of State-level farmers’ day in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

As there is a growing trend towards millet-based food products, they would soon be sold through fair price shops to join the healthy bandwagon. Farmers must also make use of the trend and produce more value-added products out of millets, said Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the State-level farmers’ day organised as part of the extended golden jubilee celebrations of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, being held at the Agriculture College and Research Institute (AC & RI) in Madurai.

Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy was present.

“I cultivate Thooyamalli, Karuppu Kavuni and Mappillai Samba, traditional rice varieties which have gained traction in recent times. With the research of TNAU bearing great results, Mappillai Samba can be harvested within 120 days, quality yield of kelvaragu (finger millet), kambu (pearl millet) can be reaped within 90 days unlike those days,” noted Mr Panneerselvam who encouraged people to begin setting up their own kitchen gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) to conduct workshops and camps in rural pockets to keep farmers updated on the new technological advancements in the field and called for them to create more value-added products from their produce.

Mr. Panneerselvam appreciated that more students are willing to take up agriculture courses in college. “TNAU has also launched Agriculture and Horticulture courses in Tamil medium,” he added.

Mr. Moorthy said that when farmers flourish, the nation automatically follows suit. He also made an appeal to Mr Panneerselvam to upgrade AC & RI into a university.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said that 17 new crop varieties, four farm technologies and five farm equipment have been released by TNAU in the past year. “Over 1.5 lakh farmers in the State have been benefited through the Kisan Call Centre, a toll free helpline functioning at TNAU who received timely solutions and help,” she added.

Seven farmers were honoured with the Krishi Semmal Award, certificates of achievement and incentives for their significant contribution to growth and levelling up the ethos of the sector.

On display, at the exhibition housing over 200 stalls, were models of traditionally used farming equipment and tools used in kitchens made out of clay by students as well as value-added products of farmer producer organisations (FPOs) from across the State.

A demonstration by a machine that uproots ‘seemai karuvelam,’ an invasive plant species, which is a great challenge especially to the farming community, was held as part of the event.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary C. Samayamoorthy, Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth, Dean of AC & RI P.P. Mahendran and others were present.