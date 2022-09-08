Copra procurement to continue

Virudhunagar

Procurement of milling copra under Price Support Scheme-2022 by NAFED, aimed at increasing the income of coconut farmers, will continue till September 30.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that Regulated Market at Rajapalayam was buying milling copra from farmers of Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Watrap Block with a target of buying 1,200 tonnes of copra. However, the procurement was done till July 31. The Collector said the Centre has extended the procurement till September 30.

The procurement would be based on quality checks. A maximum of 1% of other particles, 1% of fungal infection and 10% of blackened copra and shrunk copra 10% of smaller pieces and 6% of moisture content were allowed as per the fair average qualities.

The copra brought to the Regulated Market in Rajapalayam would be purchased for Rs. 105.90 a kg. The money would be deposited in the accounts of the farmers. Interested farmers need to produce their land records, Aadhar car and photocopy of the front page of the bank passbook.

Farmers can contact the Superintendent of the Regulated Market over 99523-41770 and 04563-222615 for further details. For the benefit of farmers of Watrap block, procurement of copra would be done at the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project godown. Those farmers can contact the Superintendent of 82483-25233.