ADVERTISEMENT

Procure cane from farmers, BJP cadre tell govt.

December 26, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

BJP cadre staging a demonstration in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Scores of cadre of Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration in front of Virudhunagar Collectorate urging the State government to procure sugarcane, coconuts and jaggery from farmers to distribute them as part of Pongal gift hamper, on Monday.

The agitation was led by the party farmers wing presidents, R. Maheswaran (Virudhunagar West) and Azhagarsamy (Virudhunagar East).

“Expecting that the State Government would procure their produce this year too as has been in the past, cane farmers have raised the crop. But, the State government has disappointed them with the announcement that cane would not be part of the Pongal gift hampers to be distributed through the ration shops,” said Mr. Maheswaran.

He added that the State government’s move would affect the livelihood of the farmers as private traders were trying to buy cane at a very lower price.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is the duty of the government to help the farmers who have raised the crops with faith in the Government. If there were complaints about procurement of goods for Pongal gift hampers, the Government should try to address that problem rather than stopping to procure cane,” he added.

The government can encourage farmers to continue with farming activity only by procuring their produce, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US