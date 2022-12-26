Procure cane from farmers, BJP cadre tell govt.

December 26, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Scores of cadre of Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration in front of Virudhunagar Collectorate urging the State government to procure sugarcane, coconuts and jaggery from farmers to distribute them as part of Pongal gift hamper, on Monday.

The agitation was led by the party farmers wing presidents, R. Maheswaran (Virudhunagar West) and Azhagarsamy (Virudhunagar East).

“Expecting that the State Government would procure their produce this year too as has been in the past, cane farmers have raised the crop. But, the State government has disappointed them with the announcement that cane would not be part of the Pongal gift hampers to be distributed through the ration shops,” said Mr. Maheswaran.

He added that the State government’s move would affect the livelihood of the farmers as private traders were trying to buy cane at a very lower price.

“It is the duty of the government to help the farmers who have raised the crops with faith in the Government. If there were complaints about procurement of goods for Pongal gift hampers, the Government should try to address that problem rather than stopping to procure cane,” he added.

The government can encourage farmers to continue with farming activity only by procuring their produce, he added.