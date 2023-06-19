Proclaimed offender arrested; he was wanted in a double murder case in 2016

June 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THENI

A proclaimed offender, who figured in a double murder case reported in 2016 in Bodi Taluk police station, went missing since 2018. After a special team was formed by Theni SP Praveen Umesh Dongare, the wanted accused was caught by the team in a location in Coimbatore district.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the Bodi Taluk police had registered a case against Suruliraj (49) under IPC Sections 294 (b), 324, 307 and 302 respectively after he had confessed to having killed his wife and father-in-law in September 2016.

While the police filed the chargesheet in October 2016 before the Additional Sessions Court, the accused, who obtained bail, realised that he would certainly be convicted. Hence, he was absconding.

When the case came up for hearing, Suruliraj did not appear continuously. Enquiries with his mother did not fetch any desirable results. The police had declared him as a proclaimed offender since November 2022.

The special team, led by SI of Police Kathiresan, and others tracked him in Vellalur near Coimbatore. Based on his confession, the team came to know that he lived in Coimbatore district for the last five years and had even changed his identity to ensure that there was no suspicion against him.

Congratulating the personnel for securing the wanted offender, the police produced him before the court, the release said.

