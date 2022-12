December 25, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Marine Police arrested two persons and seized 150 kg of processed sea cucumber here on Sunday. Following a tip-off from the Intelligence team, they intercepted vehicles at a check post in Devipattinam and conducted a search. They found that the two men had stashed the sea cucumber in eight gunny bags weighing 150 kg. The names of the arrested were given as Asan Ali, 60, of Keelakarai and Asan Abdul Kadar 39. Further investigation was on.