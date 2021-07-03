Process of hiring management consultant for AIIMS initiated

The Centre has clarified as to why the project cost of Madurai-AIIMS has been increased from ₹1,264 crore to Rs. 1,977.8 crore

Madurai

03 July 2021

Project cost increased to ₹1977.8 crore to include 150-bed infectious disease block

The Union government has initiated the process of hiring a Project Management Consultant through global tendering for construction of AIIMS-Madurai at a cost of ₹1,977.8 crore.

In a written reply, dated June 23, given to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, said that a loan agreement based on the revised cost had been signed with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on March 26, 2021.

“For the first time, the Centre has clarified as to why the project cost of Madurai-AIIMS was increased from ₹1,264 crore to Rs. 1,977.8 crore,” he said.

The Minister has said that the Union Cabinet had approved the establishment of the hospital at Thoppur in Madurai at a cost of Rs. 1,264 crore in December 2018. However, even as the funding of the project through JICA loan was under consideration, a preparatory survey mission was undertaken by a JICA team in February 2020, when they visited Madurai and other functional AIIMS facilities. The estimated cost of the project was revised to ₹1,977.8 crore due to inclusion of a 150-bedded infectious disease block in the project and other additions, the Minister said.

Out of the project cost, ₹1,627.7 crore would be covered by the JICA loan and the balance through budgetary support.

The Minister has pointed out that 90% of the pre-investment activity at the site, including construction of boundary wall, has been completed.

Project cell posts for AIIMS-Madurai have been created and Executive Director, Deputy Director (Administration), Superintending Engineer and Administrative Officer for AIIMS-Madurai had been appointed. “We will raise this issue again in the Parliament and press for expeditious implementation of the project,” Mr. Venkatesan said.