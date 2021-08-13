Process application and issue passport, says HC

13 August 2021 22:19 IST

Madurai

Taking into account the fact that the State government had taken a policy decision to withdraw all the cases registered during the jallikattu protest, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Madurai Regional Passport Officer to process the application of a petitioner who had participated in the protest in Thoothukudi district.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh took note of the fact that the State issued a government order in this regard that states further action must be dropped by the police. The court was hearing a petition filed by A. Selvin of Thoothukudi district. He sought a direction to the Passport Officer to issue a passport.

Advertising

Advertising

The court observed that in the present case the investigation was still pending and at the FIR stage. The government order had made it clear that all cases pertaining to jallikattu protest will be closed and action dropped. Even otherwise, mere pendency of an FIR cannot be a ground to refuse to entertain the application.

It cannot be construed to be criminal proceedings pending against the petitioner, the court said and directed the Madurai Regional Passport Officer to process the application and issue the passport to the petitioner. The court also directed the Thoothukudi police to follow the government order and file the action dropped report.