Proceed with eviction, protect and maintain waterbody, HC tells authorities

January 02, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that alternative house sites had been allotted in favour of encroachers, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed Sivaganga district administration to remove the encroachment made on a waterbody in Tirupattur in the district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and B. Pugalendhi took into account that alternative house sites had already been allotted in favour of the encroachers. However, they were refusing to receive the patta and vacate the waterbody.

The court observed that once an alternative house site was provided to the encroachers they were expected to shift the residence from the waterbody to the allotted land and enable the authorities to maintain the waterbody and protect the water resource in that locality.

Since the authorities had already provided alternative sites to the encroachers, the court directed the authorities to proceed with the eviction, protect the waterbody and maintain the water resource in that locality.

The entire exercise should be completed in four weeks, the court directed. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Thondaiman of Sivaganga district who had sought a direction to the authorities to implement the earlier direction of the court. The petition was disposed of.