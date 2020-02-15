‘Probe temple violence incident and file report’

Madurai

Shocked over the fact that Pudukkottai police had closed a temple violence incident as a ‘mistake of fact,’ the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed an Investigation Officer in the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police to probe the incident and file a report.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the Superintendent of Police to appoint an Investigation Officer to conduct further investigation and file a report within 60 days. The court was hearing the case pertaining to a temple festival incident in 2016.

A dispute arose during the conduct of a kumbabishekam at a temple in Kothamangalam village in Alangudi in Pudukkottai district. Several people were injured in the violence that marred the temple festival. However, the case was later closed as ‘mistake of fact.’

Allowing the petition that sought to transfer the investigation in the case to a competent authority, the judge said that he was shocked that in the face of overwhelming materials on record, the Pudukkottai police had dared to close the case as a ‘mistake of fact.’