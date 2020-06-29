Probe on into auto driver’s death

A DSP has started conducting a probe into the death of autorickshaw driver Kumaresan, 25, Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh said here on Monday.
Kumaresan's father Navaneethakrishnan of Veerakeralampudur had in his complaint to the SP and Chief Minister's Cell stated that the SI and a policeman had beaten his son severely after directing him to appear before them for an inquiry into a property dispute.
However, the physical assault had resulted in internal bleeding and subsequently Kumaresan died two days ago in Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. After postmortem, which was videographed, the family received the body and performed the last rites.
Police pickets were deployed to ensure that there were no untoward incidents as the relatives had squatted on the road after the news of the death spread.
Based on the complaint from the victim’s father and the post-mortem reports, the investigation would be conducted, the SP told reporters.
