Probe into alleged corruption begins

19 May 2020 19:55 IST

MADURAI

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said a preliminary inquiry into an alleged corruption charge against a staff at the hospital has been initiated on Tuesday.

On Monday, an activist belonging to Makkal Satta Urimai Iyakkam S. Jeganesan complained to officials at the GRH about a staff collecting a bribe of ₹400 outside the labour ward. He said the staff sought the bribe from a relative of a woman who had delivered a baby.

The activist said that he had petitioned the Dean on Tuesday morning seeking action to be taken against the staff.

Dr. Sangumani said a team of doctors from the administration were involved in the inquiry and were preparing a report on the incident.