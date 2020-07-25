‘Probe inconsistencies in private gas agencies’

MADURAI

LPG cylinder delivery men submit petition to Collector

Members of Tamil Nadu LPG Delivery Men’s Union on Tuesday petitioned Collector T.G. Vinay highlighting the unreasonable activities of a private delivery agency here.

Representatives of the union, including its president T. Thangavel, said the proprietor of the gas agency often forced delivery men to collect ₹690 for a cylinder priced at ₹635. “Since bills are now sent directly to the mobile phones of customers, many don’t pay us anything additionally. However, if the delivery boys don’t bring the additional ₹50 for each cylinder, the employer holds back their salary,” he said.

The gas agency owner had not contributed to pension fund or Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) of his employees. “This is the case everywhere,” he said.

Mr. Thangavel said when employees complained about the unfair practice, the proprietor terminated 18 of them. “We are risking our lives, delivering cylinders to houses during COVID-19 pandemic, the employer could at least give our salaries on time,” he said.

He added that they petitioned the Collector seeking reinstatement of the 18 sacked employees with full salary.