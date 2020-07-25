‘Probe inconsistencies in private gas agencies’

Members of Tamil Nadu LPG Delivery Men’s Union on Tuesday petitioned Collector T.G. Vinay highlighting the unreasonable activities of a private delivery agency here.
Representatives of the union, including its president T. Thangavel, said the proprietor of the gas agency often forced delivery men to collect ₹690 for a cylinder priced at ₹635. “Since bills are now sent directly to the mobile phones of customers, many don’t pay us anything additionally. However, if the delivery boys don’t bring the additional ₹50 for each cylinder, the employer holds back their salary,” he said.
The gas agency owner had not contributed to pension fund or Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) of his employees. “This is the case everywhere,” he said.
Mr. Thangavel said when employees complained about the unfair practice, the proprietor terminated 18 of them. “We are risking our lives, delivering cylinders to houses during COVID-19 pandemic, the employer could at least give our salaries on time,” he said.
He added that they petitioned the Collector seeking reinstatement of the 18 sacked employees with full salary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath