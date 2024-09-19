ADVERTISEMENT

Probe by Sivaganga police into complaint of robbery reveals gangrape of woman

Published - September 19, 2024 08:26 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A gang sexually assaulted the woman who was found with a youth in an isolated place near Manamadurai on Tuesday

S Sundar
An interrogation by Sivaganga District Police into a complaint by a youth of assault by unidentified “mobile phone robbers” has revealed gangrape of a woman in an isolated place on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

All the five accused involved in the crime had been arrested, said Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Pravin Dongare.

The 24-year-old youth got admitted to a government hospital for injuries on Tuesday evening. He had complained of having been assaulted by the gang.

“The police went to the hospital for an inquiry after getting intimation on Tuesday night. During the course of the inquiry, the police got suspicious with his contradictory statements. Further inquiry by Manamadurai Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Niresh revealed the bigger crime,” said the SP.

According to the police, the youth from a place near Manamadurai took his neighbour, a 35-year-old woman, to a secluded place near SIPCOT Industrial Estate around noon on Tuesday.

Two persons noticed them sitting in an isolated place and realised that they were maintaining an illicit relationship. Later, three more youth joined them at the spot.

After assaulting the youth, the gang of five dragged the woman and three of them sexually assaulted her. Later, they left the spot.

A mother of two children, the woman who had been separated from her husband silently returned home.

The youth, who was injured, got admitted to the hospital for treatment only in the evening.

“Neither the youth nor the woman alerted the police immediately to the sexual assault. During the course of the inquiry, the police found something fishy with the youth’s statements,” the SP said.

Consequently, the Manamadurai DSP was asked to interrogate the youth which revealed the sexual assault on the woman by the unidentified persons.

The police inquired the woman on Wednesday. The woman, who initially denied the sexual assault, later confessed that she was sexually assaulted.

Manamadurai All Women Police registered a case of rape and assault on Wednesday and arrested all the five accused on Thursday.

