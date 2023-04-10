ADVERTISEMENT

Probe begins into Ambasamudram custodial torture case

April 10, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Only two persons connected to the case – Ambasamudram Sub-Inspector Mahalakshmi and head constable Vincent – appeared before the inquiry officer

The Hindu Bureau

Senior civil servant P. Amudha arriving at Ambasamudram Taluk Office in Tirunelveli district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Senior civil servant P. Amudha, who was appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe the alleged torture of suspects by ASP Balveer Singh, began her investigation at Ambasamudram Taluk Office in Tirunelveli district on Monday.

Only two persons connected to the case – Ambasamudram Sub-Inspector Mahalakshmi and head constable Vincent – appeared before the inquiry officer to record their statements.

S. Bhoothapandi, of Singampatti, appeared before Ms. Amudha and complained that the Kallidaikurichi Inspector had threatened to foist a case against him when he visited the police station to file a complaint two years ago. However, Mr. Bhoothapandi was told that the inquiry pertained only to the alleged torture by Balveer Singh, and not to any other complaint.

“Anyway, I will convey your grievance to the appropriate authority,” Ms. Amudha reportedly told Mr. Bhoothapandi.

Due to the inquiry, members of the public visiting the revenue office for other purposes were not allowed inside the campus.

Ms. Amudha arrived in Tirunelveli on Sunday, and met Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam, who had been recording the statements of the victims. She received the statements from Mr. Alam.

Advocate Maharajan, of Netaji Subhash Sena, who is coordinating and spearheading the victims’ fight against the alleged torture, said none of the victims would appear before the investigating officer.

 “After appearing before the State Human Rights Commission, six of the victims had recorded their statements in front of Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam. So, the victims will not appear before the inquiry commission being chaired by Ms. Amutha. Instead, we will approach the court to get justice,” he said, alleging that the victims and their families were being constantly threatened by the police.

Mr. Maharajan also alleged that the CCTV footage from the Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram and Vickramasingapuram police stations had been erased.

