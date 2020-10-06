‘Probe all custodial torture cases in State’

Members of Joint Action Committee Against Custodial Torture staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Monday demanding action against officials involved in the recent custodial deaths in the State.
T. Dileepan Senthil, the district coordinator of the committee, said the Committee members staged protests in all the districts on Monday to highlight the rising custodial deaths in the State. The protesters said that along with the Sattankulam case, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court must monitor all the other custodial tortures taken place in the region.
“There are many custodial torture cases that never come to the public attention, especially if the victims are from backward communities. If a person commits a crime, the police can file a case against him and take legal action. But they cannot resort to custodial torture,” Mr. Senthil said.
