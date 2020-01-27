Probe against CoE sought

MADURAI
Honorary general secretary of MKU Principals’ Association I. Ismail has sought a detailed enquiry into the role played by Controller of Examinations (CoE) O. Ravi in allowing a third party to access consolidated marksheets at Madurai Kamaraj University.
In a statement issued here on Monday, Mr. Ismail also called for a probe into the Vice-Chancellor’s involvement and the actions he had taken to ensure that the amounts due from distance education centres were retrieved by the university. “Unless the Chancellor intervenes in the matter, truth will not be brought to public domain,” he said.
MKU Academic Centre Association too has called for the suspension of Mr. Ravi and demanded constitution of a high-level committee to look into the matter.
