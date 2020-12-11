Probable sites for establishing a museum at Aditchanallur inspected

A team of officials from Archaeological Survey of India inspected five probable sites for establishing a museum to display the artefacts recovered from Aditchanallur where ancient Tamils lived.
The team, led by Superintending Archaeologist Arun Raj, visited five probable sites along with Tahsildar of Srivaikundam Gopalakrishnan.
The museum, announced in the Union Budget, is yet to take a shape as the land required for the project has not been finalised. Sources in the revenue department said a 5-acre land close to the archaeologically important site could be earmarked for the purpose.
After inspecting the sites, Mr. Arun Raj said his department would forward to the Union Government the list of lands proposed by the State Government’s revenue department for establishing the museum. As the final decision on selection of land would be taken within three months, work on setting up a world-class museum at Aditchanallur would commence afterwards.
“Meanwhile, the existing temporary museum, now showcasing the artefacts recovered from Aditchanallur, will be given facelift soon. Once the museum is established, the entire set of artefacts will be shifted to the proposed world-class repository,” said Mr. Arun Raj.
Writer Muthalankurichi Kamarasu took some of the officials of this team to archaeologically important sites at Seevalaperi, Marudhur check-dam and Ulakkudi near Kaliyavoor, all situated close to the Tamirabharani.
