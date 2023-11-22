Proactive policing ensured smooth conduct of guru pujas of two leaders: IG

November 22, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MADURAI

A series of steps taken by police, including posting of liaison officers at villages and setting up of police picketing in sensitive places at least three weeks in advance ensured that the guru pujas of Immanuel Sekaran and Muthuramalinga Thevar passed off peacefully, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) K.S. Narenthiran Nayar said.

Talking to The Hindu, he said as private vehicles were prohibited from carrying people going to Paramakudi and Pasumpon on those two days, the police facilitated operation of special buses for the villagers interested in going to the memorials of the leaders.

Local Inspectors of Police visited those villages more than twice and liaised with community leaders. “We had nominated one local policeman as liaison officer for one village. For at least a month, these policemen were in constant touch with the villagers and developed familiarity with them,” Mr. Narenthiran said.

Around 400 buses were operated from different places to the two destinations on those days. Besides the police liaison officers, Armed Reserved police constables travelled on the buses. “The local police personnel had body-worn cameras switched on to record the activities of those travelling on the bus. We told them not to confront anyone if he created any nuisance, but to record his activities,” the IG said.

The officials had allotted permitted routes for buses, from which they could not divert. “Often, people getting into villages dominated by other groups lead to unnecessary tension,” he said.

Similarly, police personnel drawn from different districts of south zone were deployed in areas identified as sensitive and problematic in Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram dsitricts.

“We ensured that no scuffle took place between people belonging to different caste groups in the run-up to the major events. Any small quarrel between them could escalate on the guru puja days,” the IG said.

With 15 to 20 police personnel from other districts deployed in each of the sensitive places, the police presence was visible round the clock. “Besides, the additional strength of police ensured that routine work of the police stations continued without any difficulty,” said Sivaganga Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind.

The police were posted in Manamadurai and Sivaganga sub-divisions in Sivaganga and in Muthukulathor, Kamudhi and Abiramam among other areas in Ramanathapuram district.

The IG said the police in both the districts had registered cases against vehicles that violated the conditions of prohibitory order.

