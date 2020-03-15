Pro-CAA rallies held

Expressing their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a large number of people backed by Hindu Munnani and BJP staged satyagraha in 13 places of worship in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday.
According to BJP district president Dharmaraj, the Centre brought about the amendments only in the larger interests of the country. There was no need for any apprehension. The law was equal for all. Some political parties, who were unable to digest the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, misled the people.
He cautioned the public over the mischievous acts of political opponents and urged them to think before they opposed the law.
The supporters also sang bhajans and chanted hymns and distributed prasadam. The district, which had been witnessing anti-CAA demonstrations, saw the pro-CAA events addressed by leaders of Hindu outfits.
