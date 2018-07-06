Prizes for anti-plastic awareness programmes

MADURAI
Madurai Corporation has announced special prizes for schools which come up with programmes to create awareness of plastic eradication.
The civic body, according to a press release from Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar, plans to organise competitions among schools on the ban on use-and-throw plastic products, which came into effect in Madurai district from July 2.
The awareness programmes, like return of plastic wrappers of chocolate, biscuits and other eatables to the manufacturer, should be videographed and sent to the City Health Officer. Prizes would be awarded to the best initiatives. The Commissioner appealed to all the schools to get involved in the efforts to make Madurai plastic-free.
