‘Privatisation will not serve the public cause’

Operations in public sector banks here were completely paralysed on Monday as employees and officers commenced their two-day strike opposing the proposed privatisation of two public sector banks as announced in the Union Budget 2021.
Members of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), who took part in the strike, said that deposits in the nationalised banks have increased to around ₹146 lakh crore in the last five decades. If the banks were privatised, savings of the people would not benefit the country’s development programmes.
Public sector banks had been instrumental in opening up Jan Dhan accounts, serving the economically disadvantaged, farmers, small and medium enterprises, and students.
The government’s argument that private banks operated efficiently was incorrect. Although the public sector banks earned operating profits, stringent action was not taken against wilful defaulters. As a result, the profits earned by the banks were set aside for making provision for bad loans and to write off non-performing assets.
C. Sridhar, Coordinator of UFBU, said financial transactions worth around ₹400 crore would be affected in Madurai in the two-day strike.
